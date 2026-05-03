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NBA BOUNCE BRINGS ACTION-PACKED BASKETBALL FUN TO LG ELECTRONICS’ SMART TVS AND MONITORS
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, April 23, 2026 Action-Packed Basketball Fun for the Whole Family
NBA Bounce is a fast-paced basketball game where players can hit the court solo or team up with – or face off agains– – family and friends for some chaotic and entertaining hoops action.
Designed for a wide range of ages and skill levels, the game is easy to learn and can be controlled using either a gamepad or smartphone with a compatible controller app. It supports up to four local players and includes three difficulty settings and tutorial guidance for first-time users.
As an officially licensed NBA title, the game features all 30 NBA teams. Players can customize their on-screen character with different looks and accessories or even play as their favorite ’eam’s mascot.
NBA Bounce provides various game modes to choose from, including 3-on-3 quick matches, full NBA seasons and custom tournaments. The game also includes a Party Mode, which introduces additional gameplay variations each quarter. These include unique challenges such as electrically-charged basketbal“s in “Ele”troball” and exploding, confetti-filled baske“balls in ”Ball Pop.”
Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack downloadable content (DLC) at no additional cost. The pack includes vintage jerseys, classic logos, special court effects and retro-themed player accessories. Customers also receive a Steam key,2 allowing access on PC and other Steam-compatible devices.
Driving the Evolution of Big-Screen Gaming
LG Gaming Port’l reflects LG’s genuine commitment to enhancing the big-screen gaming experience for everyone, providing a wealth of quality choices for all ages, tastes and skill levels. With its continuously growing –ineup of games – currently over 4,000 cloud games and around 900 single and multiplayer web-based titles. According to LG internal data, active users more than doubled year over year.3
This month, LG Gaming Portal is expanding to Colombia, Latvia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while also adding support for LG TV models running webOS 5.0.
LG’s Smart TV lineup, including the latest QNED evo and Micro RGB models, offers ultralarge screen options of 100 inches and above, along with direct access to the LG Gaming Portal library. Users can start playing without a console, PC or separate download process.
LG remains committed to enhancing LG Gaming Portal with compelling, new titles and convenient features, enabling users to enjoy the excitement of big-screen gaming directly on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors.
NBA Bounce is a fast-paced basketball game where players can hit the court solo or team up with – or face off agains– – family and friends for some chaotic and entertaining hoops action.
Designed for a wide range of ages and skill levels, the game is easy to learn and can be controlled using either a gamepad or smartphone with a compatible controller app. It supports up to four local players and includes three difficulty settings and tutorial guidance for first-time users.
As an officially licensed NBA title, the game features all 30 NBA teams. Players can customize their on-screen character with different looks and accessories or even play as their favorite ’eam’s mascot.
NBA Bounce provides various game modes to choose from, including 3-on-3 quick matches, full NBA seasons and custom tournaments. The game also includes a Party Mode, which introduces additional gameplay variations each quarter. These include unique challenges such as electrically-charged basketbal“s in “Ele”troball” and exploding, confetti-filled baske“balls in ”Ball Pop.”
Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack downloadable content (DLC) at no additional cost. The pack includes vintage jerseys, classic logos, special court effects and retro-themed player accessories. Customers also receive a Steam key,2 allowing access on PC and other Steam-compatible devices.
Driving the Evolution of Big-Screen Gaming
LG Gaming Port’l reflects LG’s genuine commitment to enhancing the big-screen gaming experience for everyone, providing a wealth of quality choices for all ages, tastes and skill levels. With its continuously growing –ineup of games – currently over 4,000 cloud games and around 900 single and multiplayer web-based titles. According to LG internal data, active users more than doubled year over year.3
This month, LG Gaming Portal is expanding to Colombia, Latvia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while also adding support for LG TV models running webOS 5.0.
LG’s Smart TV lineup, including the latest QNED evo and Micro RGB models, offers ultralarge screen options of 100 inches and above, along with direct access to the LG Gaming Portal library. Users can start playing without a console, PC or separate download process.
LG remains committed to enhancing LG Gaming Portal with compelling, new titles and convenient features, enabling users to enjoy the excitement of big-screen gaming directly on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors.
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