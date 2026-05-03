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Poland’s PM Warns of NATO “Disintegration” Amid Iran War Rift
(MENAFN) Poland’s prime minister has criticized what he described as growing fractures within the transatlantic alliance, calling it a “disastrous trend” as divisions deepen among NATO members over the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
As stated by reports, Donald Tusk wrote on social media platform X that “The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend.”
His comments came shortly after the United States announced plans to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany, a move that has heightened concerns among European allies.
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was reviewing its military footprint in Germany following criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who argued that the US lacked a clear exit strategy for the Iran conflict and said Americans were being “humiliated” in negotiations.
Trump has also expressed frustration with other NATO allies, including Italy and Spain, suggesting he “probably will” reduce US troop presence there. He claimed those countries did not provide sufficient support when the United States “needed them,” referencing the ongoing conflict with Iran and adding, “We have to remember that.”
As stated by reports, Donald Tusk wrote on social media platform X that “The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend.”
His comments came shortly after the United States announced plans to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany, a move that has heightened concerns among European allies.
Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was reviewing its military footprint in Germany following criticism from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who argued that the US lacked a clear exit strategy for the Iran conflict and said Americans were being “humiliated” in negotiations.
Trump has also expressed frustration with other NATO allies, including Italy and Spain, suggesting he “probably will” reduce US troop presence there. He claimed those countries did not provide sufficient support when the United States “needed them,” referencing the ongoing conflict with Iran and adding, “We have to remember that.”
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