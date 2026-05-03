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Over 2,650 Killed in Israel's Assault on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 has climbed to 2,659, with a further 8,183 people wounded, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced Saturday.
In an official statement, the ministry reported that 41 people were killed and 11 others injured in Israeli raids carried out over the preceding 24 hours alone.
Israel launched its offensive against Lebanon in direct response to Hezbollah's retaliatory operations tied to the broader Iran conflict. Beyond the mounting human casualties, the relentless campaign has forcibly displaced more than one million people from their homes.
A 10-day ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 was subsequently extended through mid-May — yet Israel has continued to breach the truce on a daily basis, carrying out airstrikes and demolishing residential structures across the country.
Israel also continues to hold what it refers to as a "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, framing the occupation as a necessary safeguard against future Hezbollah incursions. The current hostilities follow an earlier truce that had been brokered in November 2024 — an agreement that ultimately failed to hold.
In an official statement, the ministry reported that 41 people were killed and 11 others injured in Israeli raids carried out over the preceding 24 hours alone.
Israel launched its offensive against Lebanon in direct response to Hezbollah's retaliatory operations tied to the broader Iran conflict. Beyond the mounting human casualties, the relentless campaign has forcibly displaced more than one million people from their homes.
A 10-day ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 was subsequently extended through mid-May — yet Israel has continued to breach the truce on a daily basis, carrying out airstrikes and demolishing residential structures across the country.
Israel also continues to hold what it refers to as a "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, framing the occupation as a necessary safeguard against future Hezbollah incursions. The current hostilities follow an earlier truce that had been brokered in November 2024 — an agreement that ultimately failed to hold.
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