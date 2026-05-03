Indian Army Contingent Departs For CINBAX‐II Joint Exercise With Cambodia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) As part of India's military diplomacy and international cooperation, an Indian Army contingent left for Cambodia on Sunday for the joint military exercise 'CINBAX-II'.

The second edition of India - Cambodia Bilateral Military Exercise will have troops of the two countries jointly holding counter-terrorism operations in the jungle and semi-urban areas, and coordinating strategies.

This joint exercise is an important symbol of the growing defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Army. The main objective of exercise is to make military operations more effective in a sub-conventional environment through joint training at the company level, said officials.

"The exercise will be conducted with focus on Company level joint training for conduct of operations in sub-conventional environment," said the Indian Army on its X handle.

During the exercise, soldiers will learn from each other's experiences, exchange modern techniques and strategies and strengthen synergy on the ground. The special thing is that special emphasis will be given to counter-terrorism operations.

Defence experts believe that counter-terrorism operations are extremely important in today's global security scenario. Significantly, CINBAX is not just a military exercise, but part of India's broader vision, in which it is playing an active role for regional and global peace.

The exercise will not only strengthen the military partnership between the two countries, but will also take mutual trust, understanding and cooperation to new heights. In fact, this cooperation between India and Cambodia shows that together the two countries are not only strengthening their security, but are also committed to global peace and stability.

The exercise will commence on May 4 and continue till May 17 at the Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre (Camp Basil), Kampong Speu Province, Kingdom of Cambodia.

This bilateral exercise with Cambodia, under India's ongoing defence cooperation with friendly foreign countries, assumes significance in the context of the changing scenario of global security challenges. The exercise will be conducted within the framework of Chapter VIII of the United Nations Mandate.

The Indian Army contingent comprises 120 military personnel. Most of the troops in this contingent are from a battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment. The Cambodian contingent is a special military contingent of 160 personnel. All these soldiers are from the Royal Cambodian Army.

The Ministry of Defence said this joint exercise will align with the current procedures of counter-terrorism operations that are faced by peacekeeping forces during UN peacekeeping operations. The exercise will also include specialised skill training, including drone operations, mortar and sniper tactics. The main objective is to strengthen interoperability, coordination and operational synergy between the parties of the two countries. The exercise will only demonstrate the capability of both countries towards maintaining global peace. It will also encourage the sharing of best practices against hostile forces in a semi-urban scenario.

The Defence Ministry said the joint military exercise 'CINBAX-II' will further strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Cambodia.