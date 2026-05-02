Visit Qatar Launches 'Kids Go Free' Campaign For 'Hala Summer' 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar has announced the launch of its latest promotional campaign, 'Kids Go Free', as part of the 'Hala Summer' 2026 season. The campaign introduces a range of family-focused offers across the country, inviting citizens and residents with confirmed hotel bookings, to rediscover Qatar through exceptional staycation experiences combining entertainment, leisure, and added value.

Running from May 1 to Sept 30, the five-month campaign offers a simple proposition: children under the age of 12 can stay, dine, and enjoy a wide range of experiences free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult, while also benefiting from added-value offers across selected attractions, restaurants, tours, and entertainment venues. This applies across all participating offers, subject to individual partner terms and conditions.

More than 100 hotels and resorts across Qatar will offer Kids Stay Free, allowing up to two children to stay at no additional cost when sharing their parents' room using existing bedding or complimentary rollaway beds or cots. Participating hotels will also offer Kids Eat Free, enabling complimentary dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at hotel restaurants, excluding room service and minibar.

Under the Kids Explore Free offer, families can further explore Qatar through a variety of tours organised by participating partners, including desert safaris, cultural experiences, and marine activities, with selected excursions available at no additional cost under the campaign.

Across the destination, participating theme parks and waterparks will introduce family-friendly ticket promotions, including“buy two, get one free” offers for children, alongside selected“buy one, get one free” promotions, subject to individual venue terms and availability. Additionally, select museums, cultural attractions, and entertainment venues will also offer one complimentary child ticket with the purchase of a paid adult ticket.

Dining offers extend beyond hotels to participating restaurants and food and beverage outlets, where one child can dine free from the kids' menu when accompanied by a paying adult, subject to venue-specific terms and menu selections.

Additional benefits include prepaid credit bundles at select venues, providing bonus credit redeemable across dining, retail, and selected activities within participating locations.

To enhance the visitor experience, cross-destination value-added offers will be accessible through the Visit Qatar Wallet, activated exclusively for guests with confirmed hotel bookings. Upon check-in, guests will receive a QR code to unlock their offers, with vouchers loaded into the wallet for one-time use per vendor, encouraging exploration across the destination.

Kids Go Free forms part of the wider 'Hala Summer' season, featuring a packed calendar of events including the Qatar Toy Festival, alongside global attractions such as Minecraft World, Colorverse, Fontana Circus performances, and Sneaker Con. Activities will also take place across 10 of the country's leading shopping malls, offering live entertainment, character appearances, and family activations.

Visit Qatar Kids Go Free Hala Summer 2026 season leisure