Saudi Arabia Imposes SAR20,000 Fine, 10-Year Entry Ban For Performing Hajj Without Permit
Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday the penalties for individuals performing or attempting to perform Hajj without an official permit, including a fine of up to SAR20,000 (approximately QR19,430).
In a statement, the Ministry said that violators among residents and overstayers will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for 10 years.
The ministry clarified that the penalties will be enforced from 1 Dhu al-Qa'dah 1447 AH (April 18, 2026) until the end of 14 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH (May 31, 2026).
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