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Israel Releases Most Gaza Flotilla Activists, Keeps Two for Questioning
(MENAFN) Israel announced Saturday that the majority of activists detained following the seizure of a Gaza-bound flotilla had been released, with two individuals transferred to Israeli territory for formal questioning.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that "naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned."
The two remaining detainees were identified as Thiago de Avila, a Brazilian national, and Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national. According to Israeli media, both individuals are expected to receive consular support from their respective embassies in Tel Aviv.
The incident traces back to Thursday, when Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, commandeering more than 20 vessels that were carrying humanitarian supplies toward Gaza. Up to 175 activists were taken into custody during the operation.
By late Friday, the situation had begun to de-escalate for many of those detained. A Turkish Airlines flight transporting 59 activists of various nationalities — including 18 Turkish citizens — touched down at Istanbul Airport after departing from Crete.
The raid unfolded against the backdrop of a long-standing and devastating blockade that Israel has maintained over the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million residents on the precipice of famine. A sweeping two-year military offensive launched by Israel in October 2023 has since claimed the lives of more than 72,000 people and reduced much of the enclave to rubble. Though a ceasefire was reached in October 2025, the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory remains severely restricted, and violations of the truce have continued to be reported.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that "naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned."
The two remaining detainees were identified as Thiago de Avila, a Brazilian national, and Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national. According to Israeli media, both individuals are expected to receive consular support from their respective embassies in Tel Aviv.
The incident traces back to Thursday, when Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, commandeering more than 20 vessels that were carrying humanitarian supplies toward Gaza. Up to 175 activists were taken into custody during the operation.
By late Friday, the situation had begun to de-escalate for many of those detained. A Turkish Airlines flight transporting 59 activists of various nationalities — including 18 Turkish citizens — touched down at Istanbul Airport after departing from Crete.
The raid unfolded against the backdrop of a long-standing and devastating blockade that Israel has maintained over the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million residents on the precipice of famine. A sweeping two-year military offensive launched by Israel in October 2023 has since claimed the lives of more than 72,000 people and reduced much of the enclave to rubble. Though a ceasefire was reached in October 2025, the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory remains severely restricted, and violations of the truce have continued to be reported.
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