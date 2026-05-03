Oppn Attacking Core Of Indian Democracy, People Will Give Befitting Reply: Kiren Rijiju

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over the allegations against the government agencies, the Election Commission, the media and the judiciary, stating that these parties are "attacking the core of Indian democracy".

He said that the people of the country will give them a "befitting reply".

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "All opposition parties have attacked the Govt. Agencies, EVMs, Election Commission, Media & now targeting the Judiciary. They don't realise that they are attacking the core of Indian democracy. Wait, People of India will give them a befitting reply, teach a lifetime lesson!"

This came against the backdrop of the Election Commission of India's announcement of a fresh election in all polling stations of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district after finding severe electoral offences during the second phase of polling on April 29.

As a result, counting of votes will take place in 293 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on May 4, with Falta excluded. The Commission said the entire polling conducted in the constituency on April 29 stands cancelled, and a fresh poll will be held on May 21.

"On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the Commission directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations. Fresh polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 21," the ECI said in an official statement.

Following the fresh poll, counting of votes in the constituency will take place on May 24.

On Friday, the Commission had announced re-polling in 15 booths across two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district -- Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim). Re-polling in these booths was conducted on Saturday.

Falta has been in the spotlight even before the second phase of polling. A standoff had emerged between the Election Commission-appointed Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, and Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta, Jahangir Khan.

On polling day, allegations of EVM tampering surfaced in the constituency, and petitions were submitted to the Commission seeking re-polling. The Commission subsequently undertook scrutiny to determine the extent of irregularities.

According to sources, the highest number of complaints seeking re-polling was received from the South 24 Parganas district, with Falta among the key constituencies flagged.

On the direction of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Commission-appointed Special Observer Subrata Gupta visited Falta, Magrahat, Diamond Harbour and other affected areas on Thursday to review the situation.

After assessing the ground situation, Gupta submitted a report to the Commission recommending re-polling in around 30 booths in Falta.

Sources said that during scrutiny, serious irregularities were detected, including allegations that surveillance cameras were switched off in several booths and that the information did not reach the control room due to network issues.

There were also allegations that EVMs were covered with tape in multiple booths. Although presiding officers reportedly removed the tape around 1 p.m., by then nearly 58 per cent of voting had already taken place, raising concerns about the integrity of the polling process.