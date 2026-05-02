Mwani Qatar Records Container Handling Volume Increase

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's maritime sector recorded solid growth in April, with Mwani Qatar reporting a notable increase in cargo and vessel activity across the country's main ports.

Official figures for April show that container handling volumes rose by 14% compared to March this year, underscoring continued momentum in Qatar's logistics and trade sectors.

According to data released by Mwani Qatar, a total of 50,738 (standard containers) twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were processed last month, reflecting stronger demand for containerised shipping linked to both imports and re-exports.

The rise aligns with broader regional trends, where Gulf ports have been expanding capacity and efficiency to capture growing trade flows between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The number of vessels calling at Qatar's ports also increased during the month, climbing by 9% or 93 ships.

This uptick highlights Qatar's expanding connectivity and its ability to attract a diverse range of maritime traffic, including container ships, bulk carriers, and livestock vessels.

General and bulk cargo volumes together exceeded 19,000 tonnes.

Mwani's figures indicate that 10,437 tonnes of general cargo, comprising a wide range of goods, such as machinery, construction materials, and consumer products, among others, were handled during the same period.

Meanwhile, bulk cargo volumes reached approximately 8,600 tonnes, including commodities, such as collections, grains, and industrial raw materials.

The livestock segment also saw considerable activity, with Qatar's ports receiving 9,379 heads of cattle in April.

This reflects the country's ongoing efforts to ensure food security and maintain diversified supply chains, particularly for essential goods.

Livestock imports remain a critical component of Qatar's broader strategy to stabilise domestic markets and meet consumption needs.

Operations across the country's three main ports – Hamad Port, Al Ruwais Port, and Old Doha Port – were cited as key contributors to the overall performance.

Each facility plays a distinct role within Qatar's maritime ecosystem.

Hamad Port, the nation's flagship deep-water port, handles the majority of containerised and large-scale cargo traffic and is equipped with advanced automated systems designed to streamline operations.

Al Ruwais Port, located in the north, primarily serves regional trade routes and supports smaller vessels, including those involved in coastal shipping and fishing industries.

Meanwhile, Old Doha Port has increasingly evolved into a mixed-use terminal, accommodating cruise tourism alongside limited cargo handling, contributing to both economic diversification and urban renovation efforts.

In recent years Mwani Qatar has implemented smart port technologies aimed at reducing turnaround times and improving cargo tracking.

These measures are part of a broader national agenda to position Qatar as a regional logistics hub under the Qatar National Vision 2030 framework.

Further, the resilience of Qatar's ports continues to be reinforced by diversified trade partnerships and the country's strategic geographic location along key maritime routes.

Since the commissioning of Hamad Port in 2017, Qatar has significantly introduced more direct shipping links with major global markets, such as India, China and Europe, which has increased the country's role in facilitating regional trade.

The expansion of shipping routes and the introduction of new feeder services have enhanced connectivity, making Qatari ports more attractive for international shipping companies seeking efficient Gulf distribution points.

Mwani Qatar cargo vessel