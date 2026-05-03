EBL, Akij Takaful Launch Shariah-Compliant Insurance Services
Under this bancassurance arrangement, EBL customers will be able to access Islamic Takaful insurance products directly from EBL branches, offering a seamless integration of banking and insurance services on a single platform.
This initiative is expected to enhance customer convenience, promote financial inclusion, and meet the growing demand for ethical and Shariah-compliant financial protection solutions in Bangladesh.
M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking; AKM Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Chief of Islamic Banking; and Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, from EBL; attended the ceremony.
From Akij Takaful Life Insurance, Asifur Rahman, Vice Chairman and Independent Director; Mir Mahfuzur Rahman, Director; Muhammad Fuad Hussain, Director; Mohammad Shazzadul Karim, Managing Director and CEO; Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, Additional Managing Director and Chief Corporate Business Officer; and Md Kamruzzaman, Vice President and Head of Sales, Bancassurance; were present on the occasion.
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