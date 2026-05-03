Quote Of The Day By Justin Bieber On Dreams: 'Haters Will Say What They Want, But Their Hate Will Never Stop You From...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) "Haters will say what they want, but their hate will never stop you from chasing your dream." - Justin Bieber

This quote comes from someone who experienced hatred at a scale most people cannot imagine. He was discovered at thirteen through YouTube videos filmed in a small Canadian town. Within two years, he was one of the most famous teenagers on the planet.

Within four years, he was one of the most mocked figures in popular culture. The internet did not just dislike Justin Bieber. It organised itself around disliking him. Entire communities formed specifically to express that dislike loudly and daily.

He kept going anyway. That is the only context in which this quote makes complete sense.

The quote has one sentence. It is structured in two halves. The first half acknowledges reality without flinching. The second half refuses to be defined by it. That structure is the entire lesson compressed into a single breath.

What It Means

The first half is an acceptance, not a complaint. Haters will say what they want. Not might. Not sometimes. Will. Bieber is not expressing surprise or outrage. He is stating a condition of public life with the calm of someone who has already made peace with it. The hate is real. It is consistent. It is not going away. That is simply the weather you are living in.

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The second half is where the power lives. Their hate will never stop you. Not slow you down. Not to discourage you occasionally. Never stop you. The word never is doing enormous work in that sentence. It is a declaration of immunity. It says the external noise has no operational authority over your internal direction.

The word chasing is also worth sitting with. Not achieving. Not reaching. Chasing. Bieber understands that the dream is a moving target. The pursuit itself is the point. You do not wait until you have arrived to be protected from hatred. You chase in the presence of it. You move forward while it shouts at you from the sides.

Together, the two halves create a precise emotional map. Here is the reality. Here is your response to it. Nothing in between requires your attention or your energy.

Where It Comes From

Bieber has spoken extensively about the psychological cost of early fame. He has described feeling isolated, overwhelmed and genuinely lost during some of the most commercially successful periods of his career. The hate he received was not the abstract kind. It was targeted, personal and relentless across every platform simultaneously.

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His 2020 documentary series highlighted the gap between public image and private reality. Behind the memes and the mockery was a young man genuinely struggling to find stable ground. He eventually found it through faith, therapy, and a deliberate decision to keep creating regardless of reception.

The quote is not the words of someone untouched by criticism. It is the words of someone who was nearly consumed by it and chose to move forward anyway. That origin matters. It is not advice from a distance. It is a report from inside the experience.

Another Perspective

Justin Bieber also said, "No matter what people say about you, just believe in yourself."

This companion thought reveals the engine beneath the original quote. The hate cannot stop you, specifically because self-belief provides the fuel that hatred cannot reach. External voices lose their power the moment internal conviction becomes louder. Both quotes point to the same source of resilience. The difference is that one describes the obstacle and the other names the solution.

How to Apply It

Make a list of the criticism you have received about something you genuinely care about. Then ask honestly how much of your behaviour has been shaped by avoiding that criticism rather than pursuing that thing.

Separate the audience from the pursuit. You are not chasing your dream for the people watching. You are not chasing it against the people criticising. You are chasing it because it is yours. That distinction changes the relationship between your ambition and other people's opinions entirely.

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Notice when you perform for critics rather than create for yourself. Bieber made the mistake of internalising his audience's reactions for years. The recovery began when he stopped measuring his worth by their response. That shift is available to anyone at any stage of any pursuit.

Build a small daily ritual that has nothing to do with external validation. Something you do purely because it matters to you. That practice builds the internal muscle that makes the quote true in your own life rather than just inspiring on a screen.

Related Readings

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown

Brown's research on wholehearted living arrives at the same conclusion. He does it through a completely different path. External approval is the wrong metric for an internally driven life.

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

Gilbert writes about creative courage and the specific fear of public judgment. She argues that creating despite criticism is not bravery. It is simply the only honest option available.

Daring Greatly by Brené Brown

The arena metaphor at the heart of this book is Bieber's quote, presented in full. The people in the stands are not the ones doing the work. Their opinions carry proportionally less weight.

Purpose by Justin Bieber

The album itself is the most direct expression of this philosophy. Made during one of his most publicly turbulent periods, it documents the decision to keep going when stopping would have been far easier.