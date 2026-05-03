Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Holds Strong After Solid Opening Weekend

Raja Shivaji opened to a strong response at the box office with impressive Day 1 earnings. Though collections saw a slight dip on Day 2, Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama continues to perform well and maintain solid momentum in theatres.

'Raja Shivaji' smashed records for Marathi cinema with a massive ₹11.35 crore opening day. The film saw a small drop on its first Saturday, collecting ₹10.55 crore.

The film has already raked in a net collection of ₹21.90 crore in India over two days. Its gross collection in the country has crossed ₹23.77 crore. Trade experts predict a big jump in earnings on Sunday, making up for Saturday's small dip.

'Raja Shivaji' was released in both Marathi and Hindi, and it's performing brilliantly in both languages. The Marathi version collected ₹15.15 crore in two days, while the Hindi version brought in ₹6.75 crore.

Riteish Deshmukh directs and also stars as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Genelia Deshmukh playing Saibai. Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company have produced the film. A powerful star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagyashree, Vidya Balan, and Sachin Khedekar makes the film even grander. Plus, Salman Khan's cameo takes it to another level.

At the 'Raja Shivaji' trailer launch, Riteish Deshmukh spoke about his long journey with the film. He said, "This has been a 10-year journey... I first wanted to play the role of Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it couldn't happen. I tried again, but then COVID came... It felt as if Shivaji Maharaj was saying-wait, my child... the right time has not come yet."