Karnataka Horrific Accident: Car Crashes Into Lorry, Pregnant Woman And Driver Die On The Spot

A tragic crash in Chamarajanagar saw a car collide head-on with a lorry, killing a pregnant woman and the driver. Two others were seriously injured, with overspeeding suspected as the cause.

While people in Chamarajanagar were busy with their daily thoughts about rain and crops, this terrible accident shook the entire area. The head-on collision between the car and lorry happened near Maddayyanahundi on the Gundlupet-Kerala road.The car was travelling from Kerala towards Chamarajanagar when it collided with a lorry heading towards Kerala. There were four people inside the car. Reports say the pregnant woman and the car's driver died instantly at the scene.Out of the four people in the car, two died on the spot. The other two survivors have been seriously injured and were rushed to a local hospital. They might be moved to another hospital for better treatment. The family members have been informed about the accident.Locals at the scene believe overspeeding was the main cause of the crash. The car is completely crushed from the impact. The force of the collision was so strong that the car was thrown off the road and landed on a slope. People from the area immediately rushed to help the victims.The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the busy Gundlupet-Kerala highway. The crash happened near Maddayyanahundi. The lorry was stopped right across the road, while the car had overturned on the side, blocking traffic for a long time.