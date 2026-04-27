Petrol, Diesel Rates On 27 April - Check Fuel Prices Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices in India stayed steady on 27 April 2026, despite significant fluctuations in global oil markets driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Despite continued volatility in global oil markets, the government of India has indicated that petrol and diesel prices are expected to stay stable for now. Oil marketing companies are said to be absorbing part of the fluctuations to shield consumers from sudden price hikes.

| US-Iran war to fuel petrol, diesel prices. How can market investors benefit?

Fuel prices are revised daily at 6 AM by these companies, based on movements in international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. This system is designed to ensure transparency and align domestic fuel prices with real-time market conditions.

Check the table below:

Oil prices climbed on Monday, while stock markets showed mixed performance as the United States and Iran remained no closer to resolving their eight-week-long conflict after Donald Trump called off his envoys' planned trip for peace negotiations over the weekend.

Any optimism about progress in talks scheduled in Pakistan faded on Saturday, when the US president dismissed the idea of negotiations, saying there was no benefit in“sitting around talking about nothing.”

| US-Iran war to fuel petrol, diesel prices. How can market investors benefit?

He said on Fox News that he told his team: "We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing."

In other early Monday trading, the price of a barrel of Brent crude for July delivery rose to USD 100.57, while US benchmark crude increased by USD 1.28 to reach USD 95.65.

In currency markets, the US dollar slipped to 159.34 Japanese yen from 159.59, while the euro strengthened to USD 1.1723 from 1.1701.

Middle East War: What's latest?

Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg on Monday as fragile peace efforts between Iran and the United States remained uncertain, following a wave of regional diplomacy and the breakdown of planned talks in Pakistan.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

The trip follows his stop in Oman and earlier travel to Islamabad, as mediators continue efforts to sustain dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

| Corporate America is minting money-and not just in tech and finance

Iran has closed off the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the flow of oil, gas, and fertiliser, driving prices higher and heightening concerns about food insecurity in developing nations. At the same time, a blockade by the United States remains in effect in the strait.

Expectations for a second round of talks in Pakistan had focused on a planned visit by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. However, Donald Trump called off the trip after Iranian state television reported that Abbas Araghchi had no intention of meeting US officials there.

(With inputs from agencies)