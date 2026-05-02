Qatar Airways Resumes Operations To Iraq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways continues to reinstate its network across the Middle East, announcing the return of passenger flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq, starting on May 10, 2026.

In parallel, Qatar Airways announced that it will reintroduce freighter services to Baghdad from May 7, 2026, further supporting cargo flows.

The airlines further stated that the freighter services, currently on sale, are one-way from Doha (DOH) to Baghdad (BGW).

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These resumptions follow the airline's recent announcements confirming the return of daily passenger services to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ), and to Bahrain (BAH), Damascus (DAM) and Kozhikode (CCJ), providing passengers with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the region and beyond.

Qatar Airways is advancing the phased restoration of its global network, with its flight schedule expanding from June 16, 2026, to more than 150 destinations across six continents.

Qatar Airways advised its passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and to ensure their contact details are correct, and updated.

It also cautioned passengers that flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond its control, advising them to check for booking-related assistance.