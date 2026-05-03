Prime Bank Pairs With Paystation For Flexible Payment Solutions

Under this partnership, Prime Bank customers will be able to enjoy EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) facilities through Service Hub Limited (PayStation), enabling easier and more manageable payment options.

Additionally, Prime Bank account holders will be able to make payments through internet banking across more than 1,000 PayStation merchants nationwide.

The agreement was signed by Joarder Tanvir Faisal, EVP and Head of Consumer Assets and Cards of Prime Bank PLC, and Mohammed Faruk Hossain, Managing Director of Service Hub Limited.

AZM Fouz Ullah Chowdhury, SVP and Head of Digital Channels of Prime Bank PLC, and other senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

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