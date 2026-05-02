Defense Forces Strike Tactical Iskander Missile Group In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

In particular, the Defense Forces struck the location of a tactical group of Iskander missile systems in Druzhne, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Enemy radar assets were also hit in Crimea: the coastal radar station MIS-M1 was struck in Maiak, and the Podlyot radar station was hit in Yevpatoria.

Additionally, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, three UAV command posts in Heorhiivka and a drone warehouse in Novopetrykivka were struck.

Ukrainian forces also hit an enemy repair unit near Kadiivka in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and an ammunition depot near Ivanivka in the Kherson region.

The scale of the damage is being clarified.

Zelensky announces strengthening of air defense: Decisions made for Dnipro and Odesa

As a result of previous strikes, the destruction of an ammunition depot at the Kacha airfield in Crimea on April 29 has been confirmed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 28 and during the night of April 29, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of Russian military targets, including the MR-10 radar station, an air defense command post, and the Parol-4 (1L22) ground radar interrogator at the Kacha airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine