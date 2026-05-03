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Salman Khan Finds 'Sukh' In A Quiet Moment With His Furry Friend

Salman Khan Finds 'Sukh' In A Quiet Moment With His Furry Friend


2026-05-03 01:06:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Superstar Salman Khan gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Sunday, posting a serene photograph with his furry companion on Instagram. Captioned "Yeh hai sukh" (This is happiness), the image captures the actor in a quiet, affectionate moment with a large, white, fluffy dog. Khan is seen resting his head gently against the dog's thick coat, eyes closed, conveying a sense of calm and contentment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Admirers flooded the comments section, describing the image as "pure sukoon" and reiterating their admiration for the actor. "Or aap h hamare su-koon," one fan wrote. Another wrote, "Amazing picture love you bhai."

On the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in a project tentatively titled #SVC63, featuring actress Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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