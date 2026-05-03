Samay Raina Reveals Kapil Sharma Warned Him Before 'India's Got Latent' Was Shut Down

A year after the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, comedians Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Kapil Sharma jokingly revisited the row, while Samay shared Kapil had warned him before the show's shutdown.

After a year of controversy, comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia shocked fans by appearing together on Kapil Sharma's popular Netflix show Kapil Sharma lightened the mood with his signature humor, joking that the duo was being 'searched' not just online but also by police in various states Raina made a startling claim, stating that Kapil Sharma had called him a day before his show ended, warning him that something bad was about to happen admitted to advising Samay to be careful, explaining that he had sensed trouble based on his own experiences in the industry, not as a prediction show ended on a high note, with Samay and Ranveer joining in the fun and promising to keep the conversation light, leading to a burst of laughter on set.