Greece Concerned Over Ukraine's Conditions For Use Of Jointly Produced Naval Drones Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Euractiv, Ukrinform reports.

Greece and Ukraine agreed last November to jointly produce unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The plan is to base the systems on Ukrainian drone technology, with manufacturing carried out through a mixed industrial set-up in which Greek shipyards were expected to play a leading role.

For Kyiv, the deployment of USVs in the Black Sea against Russia is of major strategic importance. Athens, meanwhile, sees them as offering a comparative advantage in the Aegean, where it faces longstanding maritime disputes with Turkey, which developed its first USV in 2021.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reached an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on joint drone production.

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However, according to Greek media reports, Kyiv has put forward a condition requiring approval rights over the use of these naval drones by the Greek armed forces in the event of armed conflict.

Negotiations are said to be facing difficulties, as Athens does not accept this condition.

Athens believes that Ukraine is seeking to preserve a balance in its relations with Turkey, which it still regards as a mediator with Moscow. However, Kyiv has not acknowledged this during the talks, Greek media said.

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