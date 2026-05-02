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Large Wildfire Near Dutch Military Site Contained After Multi-Day Effort

Large Wildfire Near Dutch Military Site Contained After Multi-Day Effort


2026-05-02 02:36:23
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Netherlands have confirmed that a significant wildfire close to a military training area has been successfully brought under control after burning for several days, according to reports.

The fire began on Wednesday near a defense training facility close to the village of ’t Harde in Gelderland province. Officials said that while the blaze is now largely contained, the Ministry of Defence continues to maintain a presence in the area to monitor conditions and prevent any potential reignition.

The incident occurred during a military exercise that involved the use of artillery and explosives. As the fire spread, smoke was carried by strong winds, prompting warnings and alerts across multiple nearby locations.

Emergency response efforts included firefighting units deployed from different regions of the country, along with aerial firefighting support using helicopters. Assistance also arrived from abroad, with around 30 fire service vehicles and crews from France and Germany joining Dutch teams in the operation.

Separately, other wildfire outbreaks were reported in various parts of the country, including several military installations.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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