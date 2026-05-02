Police Neutralize Russian Missile With Two 400-Kilogram Warheads In Kirovohrad Region
After a massive Russian air attack, missile debris was found in a field on the outskirts of one of the region's settlements. Specialists determined that the missile was equipped with two warheads weighing about 400 kg each.
Explosive experts removed the hazardous objects from the ground, transported them to a safe distance, and destroyed them by controlled detonation.Read also: USF hits four Russian aircraft in Russia's Chelyabinsk region
As Ukrinform reported, police bomb disposal experts in Kirovohrad region also destroyed an unexploded warhead from an enemy drone.
Photo: National Police
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