Police Neutralize Russian Missile With Two 400-Kilogram Warheads In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kirovohrad region police stated this on Facebook.

After a massive Russian air attack, missile debris was found in a field on the outskirts of one of the region's settlements. Specialists determined that the missile was equipped with two warheads weighing about 400 kg each.

Explosive experts removed the hazardous objects from the ground, transported them to a safe distance, and destroyed them by controlled detonation.

USF hits four Russian aircraft in Russia's Chelyabinsk region

As Ukrinform reported, police bomb disposal experts in Kirovohrad region also destroyed an unexploded warhead from an enemy drone.

Photo: National Police