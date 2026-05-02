Russian Cyberattacks Against Ukraine May Be Classified As War Crimes - CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Global Initiative T4P (Tribunal for Putin), cited by the Center, prosecutors of the International Criminal Court are already examining Russian cyberattacks on civilian infrastructure, including power grids and communications, as part of relevant proceedings.

It is noted that Ukraine has been a primary target for Russian cyberattacks since 2014. The aggressor initially interfered with the Central Election Commission and spread disinformation, but later the attacks became more dangerous: hackers from the Sandworm group caused power outages in cities, and the NotPetya virus inflicted damage worldwide. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, cyberattacks effectively became part of warfare, and the number of incidents increases every year.

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Human rights advocates believe that if the consequences of a cyberattack threaten civilian lives and safety, it is no different from a missile strike. Investigations into such cases could set a precedent in international law, where hackers may be prosecuted as war criminals for actions carried out online.

"Recognizing Russian cyber operations as war crimes will close a gap in international law and demonstrate that the aggressor's 'digital footprint' is sufficient evidence for a future tribunal," the Center emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has completed five projects on cybersecurity for state digital systems, funded by Canada under the Tallinn Mechanism.

Illustrative photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine