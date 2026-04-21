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S. Africa Seeks UN-Led Global Panel to Tackle Rising Inequality
(MENAFN) South Africa is preparing to elevate global inequality as a key issue on the international agenda through a proposed United Nations initiative, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The country intends to submit a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly in 2026 calling for the establishment of an International Panel on Inequality. The proposed body would be designed to place sustained focus on economic and social disparities worldwide.
Speaking at an event in Barcelona, Ramaphosa said the initiative is intended to ensure that inequality receives continuous attention from global leaders and within the wider UN system. He also noted that the proposal has already gained support from regional partners, including the African Union, and urged additional backing from member states and civil society groups.
The envisioned panel would operate in a similar way to existing international scientific bodies, focusing on tracking inequality trends, examining their underlying causes, and evaluating potential policy responses at both national and global levels.
Inequality, as outlined in a recent internationally backed report, encompasses differences in income, wealth distribution, access to opportunities, and broader economic development gaps between and within countries.
The initiative builds on findings from a major global report commissioned during South Africa’s leadership of the G20, which argued that inequality is not an unavoidable condition. A separate global study involving hundreds of researchers found that a small proportion of the world’s population controls a disproportionately large share of global income, while the poorest segments receive only a fraction of overall earnings.
The country intends to submit a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly in 2026 calling for the establishment of an International Panel on Inequality. The proposed body would be designed to place sustained focus on economic and social disparities worldwide.
Speaking at an event in Barcelona, Ramaphosa said the initiative is intended to ensure that inequality receives continuous attention from global leaders and within the wider UN system. He also noted that the proposal has already gained support from regional partners, including the African Union, and urged additional backing from member states and civil society groups.
The envisioned panel would operate in a similar way to existing international scientific bodies, focusing on tracking inequality trends, examining their underlying causes, and evaluating potential policy responses at both national and global levels.
Inequality, as outlined in a recent internationally backed report, encompasses differences in income, wealth distribution, access to opportunities, and broader economic development gaps between and within countries.
The initiative builds on findings from a major global report commissioned during South Africa’s leadership of the G20, which argued that inequality is not an unavoidable condition. A separate global study involving hundreds of researchers found that a small proportion of the world’s population controls a disproportionately large share of global income, while the poorest segments receive only a fraction of overall earnings.
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