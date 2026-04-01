Football: Borussia Dortmund In Unrest After Schlotterbeck's Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin (Germany), April 1 (IANS) Tensions are rising at Borussia Dortmund after center-back Nico Schlotterbeck said a contract extension sought by the club remains far from being agreed.

"I must deny reports that we are close," the 26-year-old said. The German international indicated that the latest power struggles within the club's leadership had affected the negotiations.

The announcement by the sought-after defender fueled unrest among fans, as talks had dragged on for more than six months, reports Xinhua.

Uncertainty has surrounded the Black and Yellow's attempt to restructure the squad and relaunch the team, despite improved results in recent weeks.

Schlotterbeck's signature and his promotion to team captain, along with a significant pay rise, were expected to signal better times after the club's title hopes had been dashed this season, not to mention the departures of key players such as Julian Brandt, Niklas Sule, and Salih Ozcan, as well as the likely sale of Karim Adeyemi.

Internal struggles within the leadership board recently led to the dismissal of sporting director Sebastian Kehl last week, while his successor, Ole Book, was announced.

The 40-year-old, who arrived from second-division side Elversberg and has signed a contract until 2027, must now try to bring stability in difficult circumstances. "I have negotiated with Sebastian; now he is gone, and things have changed," he said, raising concerns that he could leave and reject the offer to become the club's figurehead.

Media reports spoke of a pay rise of up to 14 million per season and an exit clause in a contract running until 2031.

Ahead of BVB's league match in Stuttgart on Saturday, fans remain on alert, while media reports suggest Schlotterbeck is buying time amid rumours of interest from Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool.

According to the tabloid Bild, the issue could be postponed until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sports magazine Kicker said Dortmund had missed an opportunity to establish certainty, causing turmoil for the club. Die Welt described the situation as a wildfire affecting the entire club and its squad planning.

While fans were surprised by Kehl's quick departure in the middle of the 2025/26 season, the club's leadership was reshuffled after CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke stepped down after more than 20 years in the role and was replaced by Carsten Cramer.

Cramer and CEO Sport Ricken have faced criticism for failing to bring stability, while coach Niko Kovac must deal with uncertainty over his future squad. "I know this isn't great for BVB fans, but I think it's time for an honest talk," Schlotterbeck said. "We just haven't made progress on the signature."

The defender said he wanted to see a convincing sporting plan explaining how BVB could become a title-winning force again.