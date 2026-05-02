Pakistan Embassy In Qatar Suspends Passport Services Until Further Notice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Pakistan in Doha announced on Saturday the suspension of passport services until further notice due to technical issues at the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad.

In a statement, the embassy said the disruption affects passport operations across all Pakistani foreign missions worldwide.

It added that the resumption of services will be announced via its social media platforms, apologising for the inconvenience caused.