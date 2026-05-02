Qatar Police Sports Federation Concludes 7Th Open Beach Volleyball Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Police Sports Federation has concluded the 7th Police Open Beach Volleyball Championship, held at the Al Gharafa Beach Volleyball Club courts. The tournament featured six teams from the Ministry of Interior, alongside one team representing the Qatar Armed Forces.

The closing ceremony was attended by Vice President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation, Colonel Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Thani and Director of the Police Institute at the Ministry of Interior, Major Faisal Saad Al Hajri. Also in attendance was Secretary of the Military Sports Federation, Lieutenant Colonel (Staff) Khalid Habash Al Suwaidi.

At the end of the competition, the Police Federation team was crowned champions, while the Police Institute team secured second place. The Qatar Armed Forces team finished third.