Boeing Overtakes Airbus In Quarterly Deliveries After Seven Years

Dhaka: For the first time since the 737 MAX crisis began in 2018, Boeing has surpassed Airbus in quarterly deliveries, marking a significant milestone in the American planemaker's recovery.

Boeing delivered 143 aircraft in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing Airbus, which managed 114 - a 16% drop year-on-year. Boeing's output grew 10% over the same period, driven by a stabilizing production rhythm across its 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner programs.

The contrasting fortunes have taken a toll on Airbus's bottom line. The European aerospace giant's adjusted operating profit fell 52% to EUR 300 million (USD 351.2 million) in Q1 2026, down from EUR 624 million (USD 730.5 million) in the same quarter a year earlier.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury acknowledged the difficult start to the year. "We don't like to guide or to give rates when it comes to monthly production rates," he said, adding that the company is "suffering" more in the first quarter than he can recall previously.

The root cause of Airbus's delivery shortfall is an ongoing engine shortage. Pratt & Whitney has been unable to supply sufficient Geared Turbofan engines, with 550 grounded aircraft awaiting repairs taking precedence over new deliveries. Aircraft fresh off the Airbus assembly line are being parked in storage, awaiting powerplants that are simply unavailable.

Despite the setbacks, Airbus is targeting approximately 870 deliveries for 2026 and is investing to raise A320 production to 75 aircraft per month. The company continues to hold a commanding order backlog of over 7,100 narrow-body aircraft, compared to Boeing's roughly 4,800.

Boeing's recovery has been aided by the FAA lifting previous production caps, allowing output to reach 42 aircraft per month in early 2026. The company is targeting 52 per month by 2027 or 2028 and is in the final stages of certifying both the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10, with approvals expected later in 2026.

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