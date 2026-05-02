UAE Civil Aviation Authority Announces Return Of Normal Air Traffic Operations
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates' civil aviation authority announced the return of normal air traffic operations in the country's airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures.
In a statement on Saturday, the authority said the decision follows a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, in coordination with relevant entities, stressing that it will continue real-time monitoring to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.Read Also
-
Qatar Calendar presents a packed programme of family entertainment in May 2026
Ministry of Public Health highlights safe lifting to reduce workplace injuries
Hamad Medical Corporation launches pioneering brain imaging service for early Alzheimer's detection
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment