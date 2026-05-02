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UAE Civil Aviation Authority Announces Return Of Normal Air Traffic Operations

UAE Civil Aviation Authority Announces Return Of Normal Air Traffic Operations


2026-05-02 09:10:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates' civil aviation authority announced the return of normal air traffic operations in the country's airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures.

In a statement on Saturday, the authority said the decision follows a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, in coordination with relevant entities, stressing that it will continue real-time monitoring to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.

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