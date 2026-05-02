Gujarat: Inspection Drive Leads To Destruction Of 1,018 Kg Suspected Paneer, 4,193 Units Checked​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 2 (IANS) Authorities in Gujarat have destroyed around 1,018 kilograms of suspected paneer, valued at approximately Rs 1.83 lakh, as part of a state-wide food safety inspection drive aimed at tackling adulteration in dairy and summer consumables.​

The action followed inspections across manufacturing units, restaurants, dhabas, and street vendors, during which suspected analogue dairy products and paneer were identified.​

The stock was seized and destroyed on the spot after being found unfit or suspicious under food safety norms.​

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the enforcement exercise formed part of the state's“Food Purity Campaign”, under which 4,193 units were inspected across Gujarat during April.​

He stated that the drive was being intensified following a review meeting with the Food and Drug Regulatory Authority.​

He said,“The state government is fully committed to protecting the health of citizens and follows a policy of zero tolerance towards adulteration.”​

He added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in selling analogue products as dairy items, particularly those misrepresenting them as paneer.​

During the inspections, authorities collected 118 food samples for laboratory testing and issued notices to around 270 establishments for violations of food safety regulations.​

Officials confirmed that further action would depend on the results of the laboratory analysis.​

In addition to the seized paneer stock, enforcement teams also sealed 18 establishments for serious breaches of hygiene and food safety rules.​

Municipal corporations across the state recovered fines totalling more than Rs 2.84 lakh from violators during the drive.​

Given the rise in consumption of seasonal beverages and street foods, the inspection campaign was also extended to items such as sugarcane juice, mango juice, ice gola, and watermelon.​

Under the“Food Safety on Wheels” initiative, authorities conducted checks at 1,576 locations and tested 1,705 samples.​

The department also organised 284 training programmes and 255 awareness sessions for traders and citizens to promote compliance with food safety standards and to curb adulteration practices.​

Officials said the drive would continue with sustained monitoring and enforcement across the state.​