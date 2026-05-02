Gujarat: Inspection Drive Leads To Destruction Of 1,018 Kg Suspected Paneer, 4,193 Units Checked
The action followed inspections across manufacturing units, restaurants, dhabas, and street vendors, during which suspected analogue dairy products and paneer were identified.
The stock was seized and destroyed on the spot after being found unfit or suspicious under food safety norms.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the enforcement exercise formed part of the state's“Food Purity Campaign”, under which 4,193 units were inspected across Gujarat during April.
He stated that the drive was being intensified following a review meeting with the Food and Drug Regulatory Authority.
He said,“The state government is fully committed to protecting the health of citizens and follows a policy of zero tolerance towards adulteration.”
He added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in selling analogue products as dairy items, particularly those misrepresenting them as paneer.
During the inspections, authorities collected 118 food samples for laboratory testing and issued notices to around 270 establishments for violations of food safety regulations.
Officials confirmed that further action would depend on the results of the laboratory analysis.
In addition to the seized paneer stock, enforcement teams also sealed 18 establishments for serious breaches of hygiene and food safety rules.
Municipal corporations across the state recovered fines totalling more than Rs 2.84 lakh from violators during the drive.
Given the rise in consumption of seasonal beverages and street foods, the inspection campaign was also extended to items such as sugarcane juice, mango juice, ice gola, and watermelon.
Under the“Food Safety on Wheels” initiative, authorities conducted checks at 1,576 locations and tested 1,705 samples.
The department also organised 284 training programmes and 255 awareness sessions for traders and citizens to promote compliance with food safety standards and to curb adulteration practices.
Officials said the drive would continue with sustained monitoring and enforcement across the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment