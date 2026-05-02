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Kuwait, Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Developments By Phone
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a telephone call on Saturday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss current developments in the region and ongoing efforts to address them the call, the Pakistani Foreign Minister emphasized Pakistan's continuous efforts to promote constructive dialogue and diplomacy in support of peace and stability both within the region and beyond.
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