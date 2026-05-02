South Gujarat Set For Economic Leap: JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) ​Surat, May 2 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Saturday said South Gujarat's rise as a manufacturing hub reflects the state's broader economic strength and its ability to convert challenges into opportunities.​

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) at Auro University in Surat.​

He said the conference had laid the foundation for the region to take a“major economic leap” in the coming years.​

Highlighting sectoral strengths, Nadda noted that Surat's diamond and textile industries, along with the chemical and fertiliser clusters in Bharuch, Dahej, and Ankleshwar, have developed into global hubs.​

"The garmenting industry is now being linked with tribal areas, which would open new avenues of development for local communities and mark a significant step for both the region and the state," he said.​

Praising Gujarat's economic performance, Nadda said the state contributes about eight per cent to India's GDP, 17 per cent to manufacturing output, 27 per cent to merchandise exports, and 40 per cent to total cargo handling.​

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has evolved into a globally connected and competitive economic engine," he said.​

Referring to policy-driven transformation, he said that before 2003, there was a gap between industrialists and the government, but "the launch of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi created a culture of dialogue and cooperation".​

“This model has become an example for other states, and such efforts have helped India emerge as one of the most reliable destinations for investment globally,” he said.​

Emphasising the need to strengthen manufacturing capacity amid global uncertainties, Nadda said: "Gujarat has demonstrated how adversity can be turned into opportunity through projects such as the Statue of Unity, GIFT City and high-speed rail."​

He said these initiatives would play a foundational role in achieving the goal of a developed India and congratulated the state government for organising the VGRC.​

The conference, held on May 1 and 2, brought together policymakers, industry representatives, and entrepreneurs, with discussions across sectors and interactions through business-to-business and business-to-government platforms.​

State ministers Jitu Vaghani and Kunvarji Bavaliya were present, along with senior officials, industry leaders, and representatives of trade bodies.​