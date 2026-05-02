Manipur Police Seize Fuel Meant For Myanmar Smuggling, Arrest 4 Security Forces Intensify Statewide Crackdown

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 2 (IANS) The Manipur Police intercepted four vehicles along the India-Myanmar border for illegally transporting 25 containers of petrol and diesel, and arrested the drivers, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police official said that the fuel was suspected to be intended for smuggling into neighbouring Myanmar.

According to the official, the four vehicles were carrying the petrol and diesel illegally towards Moreh in Tengnoupal district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

The arrested drivers have been identified as Elvis Lamkang (23), Md. Abas Khan (47), Dangsawa Koshil Pipachum (56), and Md. Mujibur Rahaman (35).

They are residents of Chandel, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

Five districts in Manipur -- Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong, and Ukhrul -- share a 398-km unfenced international border with Myanmar.

This porous frontier serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, as well as exotic animals and various other contraband entering India.

In a separate operation, security forces destroyed 23 bunkers that had been illegally constructed across the hill ranges of Mongkot Chepu, Shongphel, Mullam, Sirarakhong, and Ringue villages in Ukhrul district.

In ongoing operations, security forces have already demolished more than 150 illegally constructed bunkers built by militant outfits and armed cadres belonging to various groups across different districts.

The district has witnessed a series of violent incidents since February this year, making it one of the most troubled areas in the state in recent months.

Security forces, comprising both central and state agencies, continue extensive crackdowns on militant activities.

Search operations and area domination exercises are being conducted in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

To curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles, a total of 114 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts.

Security personnel are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks transporting essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to remain cautious of fake videos circulating on social media.

"The veracity of any circulated videos or audio clips can be confirmed through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing fake posts on social media will invite legal action," a police statement warned.