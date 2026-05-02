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Israel Confirms Detention of Two Activists from Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) Israel stated on Saturday that it has released the majority of activists detained following the interception of a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza Strip, while confirming that two individuals remain in custody for questioning.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, “naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned.”
The two activists were identified as Thiago de Avila and Saif Abu Keshek. Reports indicate that they are expected to receive assistance from their respective consulates in Tel Aviv.
The incident follows the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday in international waters, during which more than 20 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies were seized while en route to Gaza. Authorities reportedly detained around 175 activists in total.
On Friday, a flight operated by Turkish Airlines landed in Istanbul carrying 59 released activists from several countries, including 18 Turkish nationals, after they were transferred from Crete.
Reports also note that Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, which has significantly restricted movement and goods into the territory. The population of roughly 2.4 million residents has faced severe humanitarian conditions.
In addition, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in October 2023 that has resulted in extensive destruction and heavy casualties, as stated by reports. A ceasefire was later reached in October 2025, though restrictions on aid entry and periodic violations of the truce have continued, according to the same accounts.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, “naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned.”
The two activists were identified as Thiago de Avila and Saif Abu Keshek. Reports indicate that they are expected to receive assistance from their respective consulates in Tel Aviv.
The incident follows the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday in international waters, during which more than 20 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies were seized while en route to Gaza. Authorities reportedly detained around 175 activists in total.
On Friday, a flight operated by Turkish Airlines landed in Istanbul carrying 59 released activists from several countries, including 18 Turkish nationals, after they were transferred from Crete.
Reports also note that Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, which has significantly restricted movement and goods into the territory. The population of roughly 2.4 million residents has faced severe humanitarian conditions.
In addition, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in October 2023 that has resulted in extensive destruction and heavy casualties, as stated by reports. A ceasefire was later reached in October 2025, though restrictions on aid entry and periodic violations of the truce have continued, according to the same accounts.
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