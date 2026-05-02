Progressive Civic Group Holds Protest Rally Outside US Embassy In South Korea

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 2 (IANS) A progressive civic group held a protest rally outside the US Embassy in Seoul on Saturday, chanting slogans accusing the United States of interfering in South Korea's domestic affairs.

An estimated 500 protesters, according to police, gathered outside the US Embassy compound in central Gwanghwamun, holding placards condemning the US for undermining South Korea's sovereignty and interfering in its domestic affairs by requesting that Seoul lift an exit ban on Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of K-pop entertainment powerhouse Hybe.

They also charged that the US is "attacking" President Lee Jae Myung because Lee has refused to provide support for its war against Iran and is seeking an early transfer of wartime operational control from the US, Yonhap News agency reported.

They denounced Washington for restricting intelligence-sharing with Seoul on North Korea after taking issue with what it sees as Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's unilateral disclosure of shared intelligence on an unidentified North Korean nuclear facility, as well as for nominating Michelle Park Steel, a conservative former Republican lawmaker, as its new ambassador to South Korea.

The participants from the civic group, "Candlelight Action," had been marching from Jonggak Station before stopping in front of the embassy compound to stage the rally.

Police issued two warnings over loudspeakers, telling them to continue marching, and no clashes occurred as the protesters complied with police instructions.

Hours earlier, around 6,000 protesters affiliated with a conservative group, led by hard-line activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, staged a separate demonstration in Gwanghwamun.

They justified ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law as a right that can be exercised by a leader "if the country is in trouble."

In February 2026, conservative groups and progressive group "Candlelight Action" held rival rallies, in anger and cheers after a court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison over his bid to impose martial law in 2024.

–IANS

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