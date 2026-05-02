Stain On Humanity, Words Fail Us To Even Express Our Condemnation: Athawale On Pune Minor's Rape-Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the heinous rape and murder of a little girl in Nasrapur, Pune, is a "stain on humanity itself, and today, words fail us to even express our condemnation."

Ramdas Athawale took to social media 'X' and said, "The heinous assault on the little girl in Nasrapur, Pune, is a stain on humanity itself, and today, words fail us to even express our condemnation. This grief is truly unbearable and beyond endurance. The administration must immediately conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that this beast is swiftly sentenced to death by hanging. We will not sit in silence until justice is served for this innocent soul."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said that the investigation is currently underway, and the effort is on to ensure that the strictest punishment is given to the rapist.

Speaking to IANS, Yogesh Kadam said, "The investigation is currently underway, and it is our effort that the strictest punishment be given to that person."

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC said, "What has our society come to? A four‐year‐old girl and a 65‐year‐old man who lured her, who sexually assaulted her and killed her. The CCTV footage shows how she was shoved under cow dung. This has triggered such outrage. Hundreds of villagers have rushed to the police chowki. The police are taking cognisance of it. But I think, as a society, it's a larger question on what has become of us. This is not just Kalyug. This is the worst kind of atrocity against a four‐year‐old child. And POCSO charges have been filed, as has the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, under various Sections."

In a chilling reminder of the growing insecurity being faced by the most vulnerable members of our society, the Bhor Taluka region of Pune has been rocked by a crime of unimaginable cruelty. A 65-year-old man stands accused of the rape and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl, reportedly ending her life by crushing her with a stone.

The sheer depravity of this act, committed against a child who could barely speak, let alone understand the evil she was facing - has sparked a wave of justified fury.

In Nasrapur, outraged villagers have staged a blockade on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Despite the suspect being in police custody, the community's demand is visceral and clear: They want immediate, uncompromising justice.

As per the initial information, the incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon and her family started a frantic search. During the search her mutilated and bloodied body was discovered.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused old man taking the toddler along, which helped police identify and detain him.