Woman Who Confronted Minister Clarifies, Says He Was The One Who Helped

Teena Choudhry, the woman who confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over traffic congestion in the Worli area last month during a BJP rally, has said that she repeatedly urged police officials to get two buses removed and that it was Mahajan who tried to listen to her and gave instructions for moving the buses.

In the viral video, Choudhry is seen lashing out at the Minister over the long traffic congestion. She detailed her side of the story in a video statement on Saturday and said she did not throw a bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police.

Choudhry Recounts the Incident

"I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let you know that I'm fine and I appreciate the concern. That day, on April 21, I dropped my daughter off for her music class at four. I was meant to pick her up at 4.45. When I took a left turn..., we got stuck in a jam there. I was in my car for 25 minutes. When the traffic did not move, I got out to find out what the problem was," she said in the video.

"For the next one-and-a-half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road. I received no reaction, no response. I did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police...Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying. On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road," she added.

A Plea Against Politicization

She urged people not to use her remarks to target any political party. "I would like to bring up one really important thing here. Please do not use my shoulder to take aim or pot shots at anybody because all political parties are guilty of the exact same offence...So please, don't aim a gun by resting it on my shoulder," she said.

"...I read all those messages from you. Messages of so much love, so much support, solidarity, and encouragement. I read all those poems that you wrote for me. I saw all the art that you created for me. I noticed the time that you took out of your busy lives to reach out to me. And for that, I will always be thankful," she added.

Aftermath and Minister's Response

A complaint was filed against Teena Choudhry alleging "abusive language" towards police and but police said on April 24 that no FIR had been lodged against her.

In the video, Mahajan is seen trying to pacify the woman as she is seen using strong language. The Minister admitted that people had been inconvenienced, and the matter was resolved peacefully. He said the woman was very angry, and it is also true that she "spoke a lot".

BJP had organised a protest against opposition parties over their stance on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at providing reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. The bill was not passed by the Lok Sabha due to a lack of requisite support. (ANI)

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