OMODA & JAECOO Unveils OMODA 4, Global Growth Strategy, Advanced Smart Mobility Technologies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO has announced a major new phase of global expansion, unveiling its“From Million to Annual Million” strategy alongside the debut of new models and next-generation technologies during key international events including the Beijing Auto Show and the Chery International Business Summit 2026.

The milestone announcement follows the brand's rapid rise to over, positioning OMODA & JAECOO among the fastest-growing automotive brands worldwide. Building on this momentum, the company is now targeting, marking a strategic shift from scale-driven growth to a more value-focused, innovation-led approach.

At the center of this next growth phase is the global showcase of, reinforcing the brand's strong product pipeline and commitment to future-ready mobility solutions. The design-led OMODA 7 stands out as a premium crossover that blends high-fashion aesthetics with advanced engineering, powered by the brand's Super Hybrid System (SHS) to deliver both performance and efficiency-an offering well aligned with the UAE's growing demand for sustainable mobility.

Meanwhile, the all-new OMODA 4 represents a key pillar of the brand's Globalization 2.0 strategy. Now officially entering mass production, the model is positioned as a flagship for next-generation drivers, combining futuristic“Cyber Mecha” design with a highly intelligent, user-centric driving experience. Equipped with an AI-powered smart cabin, immersive digital features, and up to 16 advanced driver assistance systems, OMODA 4 is designed to deliver enhanced safety, convenience and personalization.

A highlight of the showcase was the demonstration oftechnology-a fully autonomous parking system that enables vehicles to“come when called” and“leave when waved,” simplifying everyday driving scenarios. The technology demonstrated strong performance even in complex environments, underlining the brand's growing capabilities in AI-driven mobility. Such innovations are expected to be introduced progressively across global markets, including the UAE.

In parallel, OMODA & JAECOO also highlighted its forward-looking innovation ecosystem through AiMOGA Robotics, an emerging initiative focused on integrating intelligent robotics with mobility solutions. Designed to extend beyond traditional automotive applications, AiMOGA explores real-world scenarios where AI-powered robots can enhance user interaction, smart services, and future mobility experiences-further reinforcing the brand's ambition to build a broader intelligent ecosystem.

Beyond technology, OMODA 4 also redefines the in-car experience as a connected lifestyle hub, integrating entertainment, gaming, and multi-scenario functionality to meet the evolving expectations of younger consumers. A performance-focused Ultra variant further enhances driving dynamics, offering sport-tuned handling and a more exhilarating driving experience.

OMODA & JAECOO's rapid global expansion continues to underpin its growth story. The brand has already entered, established a network of over, and is expanding at a pace of one new market every 16 days. Looking ahead, the company aims to extend its footprint to more than, supported by a strategy that combines global brand strength with localized market execution.

With new energy vehicles now accounting for a significant share of total sales, and continued investment in hybrid and intelligent technologies, the brand is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

For the UAE, these developments signal the introduction of advanced smart mobility solutions, hybrid technologies, and lifestyle-driven vehicle design, aligning closely with the country's vision for innovation, sustainability, and connected transport. As OMODA & JAECOO accelerates its global ambitions, the Middle East-and the UAE in particular-remains a key market in its next phase of growth.