Houdini First Look: Asif Ali To Play A Magician In New Malayalam Film

Houdini First Look Revealed

The first look of the Malayalam film Houdini is finally out, giving a glimpse of Asif Ali's character, who is set to play the role of a magician in the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor Asif Ali shared the first look poster of the film. In the poster, the actor's character was caught between showmanship and something more layered, pointing to a film that balances magic with action and emotional stakes.

The movie is written and directed by G Prajeshsen. Apart from Asif Ali, the film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Srikanth Murali, Prasanth Alexander, & Geethi Sangeetha and Viviyasanth in the prominent roles. The film is expected to be released in the summer of 2026. The music of the film is composed by Bijibal. While sharing the poster, Asif Ali wrote, "First Look is Here! Houdini: The King of Magic. Worldwide Release Summer 2026. Written & Directed by G Prajeshsen. Produced by Blue Hill Nale Communications & Prajeshsen Movie Club. A Bijibal Musical. Get ready to witness the magic!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devi (@devinair08)

Asif Ali's Recent Work and Career

Asif Ali was last seen in the film 'Mirage', which was directed by Jeethu Joseph. Apart from Ali, the film starred Aparna Balamurali, Hakim Shahjahan and Hannah Reji Koshy. The film was released on 19 September 2025 and received mixed reviews from critics. In his decade-long career, the actor has been a part of several hits, including Apoorvaragam, Traffic, Salt N' Pepper, Ozhimuri and others. (ANI)

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