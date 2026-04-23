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UN Chief Pushes for Cooperation to Tackle Violence in Eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) The head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for stronger dialogue and coordinated action with local authorities to address ongoing insecurity in the country’s eastern region.
Speaking in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, MONUSCO chief James Swan said he held discussions with provincial officials focused on strengthening cooperation, combating impunity, and promoting joint efforts to achieve long-term stability amid continued violence.
He reaffirmed the UN mission’s commitment to its mandate, with particular emphasis on protecting civilians from armed group activity in the conflict-affected eastern provinces.
“Civilian populations continue to be affected by the violence of armed groups, causing massive displacement and inter-community tensions,” Swan said.
He added that the mission will continue working to provide direct physical protection for large numbers of displaced people in coordination with Congolese security forces.
Swan also highlighted the importance of a coordinated approach involving national authorities, security services, UN personnel, humanitarian organizations, and local communities to respond effectively to the crisis.
His visit to Ituri follows an ongoing field tour across North Kivu and Ituri provinces, areas that have experienced persistent insecurity. It is his first field mission since taking up his post in Kinshasa earlier this month.
Speaking in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, MONUSCO chief James Swan said he held discussions with provincial officials focused on strengthening cooperation, combating impunity, and promoting joint efforts to achieve long-term stability amid continued violence.
He reaffirmed the UN mission’s commitment to its mandate, with particular emphasis on protecting civilians from armed group activity in the conflict-affected eastern provinces.
“Civilian populations continue to be affected by the violence of armed groups, causing massive displacement and inter-community tensions,” Swan said.
He added that the mission will continue working to provide direct physical protection for large numbers of displaced people in coordination with Congolese security forces.
Swan also highlighted the importance of a coordinated approach involving national authorities, security services, UN personnel, humanitarian organizations, and local communities to respond effectively to the crisis.
His visit to Ituri follows an ongoing field tour across North Kivu and Ituri provinces, areas that have experienced persistent insecurity. It is his first field mission since taking up his post in Kinshasa earlier this month.
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