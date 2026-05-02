Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Key Talking Points From India's Squad Announcement

BCCI has named India's 15-member squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026, retaining core seniors, adding debutant Nandini Sharma, recalling Yastika Bhatia from injury, and backing Bharti Fulmali over Harleen Deol in key selection calls.

The BCCI women's senior selection committee announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming edition of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place on June 12 in England and Wales.

The announcement was made by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the press conference in the presence of chief selector Amita Sharma and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, May 2. The squad witnessed a few changes, including the exclusions of Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam due to respective injuries.

The wait is over! ⌛ Presenting #TeamIndia's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue #T20WorldCup twitter/vZTGtqeTZL

- BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

The same 15-member India squad will play the three-match T20I series against England ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as a crucial preparation to test combinations and adapt to local conditions. The Women in Blue have been clubbed in Group 1, alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa.

On that note, let's take a look at key takeaways from India's squad announcement for the marquee event

The BCCI women's selection committee has retained the experienced core group of senior players for the T20 World Cup 2026, ensuring stability, leadership, and continuity in the squad.

Apart from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the selectors retained the likes of Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh Thakur, forming the backbone of India's campaign for the upcoming global tournament.

These senior players played a pivotal role in the Women in Blue's maiden ODI World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa in the final in November last year, and their continued presence is expected to bring experience, composure, and match-winning consistency to India's T20 World Cup campaign as well.

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup: BCCI names Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad

Nandini Sharma's performance in the Women's Premier League this year, where he was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 10 matches while representing the Delhi Capitals, earned her a maiden call-up to the Indian squad.

Chandigarh fast bowler has seemingly impressed the selectors with her pace, swing, and consistent WPL performances for Delhi Capitals, earning a maiden India call-up for the T20 World Cup 2026. Since the England conditions are expected to favour seam and swing bowling, their inclusion adds valuable depth and variety to India's pace attack.

Nandini as joined the likes of Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur, further strengthening India's pace bowling unit with a balanced mix of youth and experience ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

One of the key takeaways from India's squad announcement for the Women's T20 World Cup was the selection committee's decision to back Bharti Fulmali over Harleen Deol. Fulamali made her comeback to the national setup after a gap of seven years during the T20I series against South Africa, following her impressive performances for Gujarat Giants in WPL and Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

Speaking at the press conference, the chief selector, Amita Sharma, stated that Fulmali was preferred for the middle order slot after careful evaluation of current form and team balance. She added that while Harleen remains in India's Test plans, Bharati Fulmali was considered a better option compared to her for the T20 format at this stage.

Harleen Deol was part of the Indian team that won the Women's T20 World Cup last year, but missed out this time as selectors preferred current form and team balance, with Bharti Fulmali getting the nod.

Also Read: IND vs SA 4th T20I: Deepti, Jemimah shine in India's consolation win

Yashtika Bhatia missed out on the selection for the Women's ODI World Cup last year due to an ACL injury, and Uma Chetry was included as her replacement as a backup wicketkeeper-batter to Richa Ghosh. After recovering from an ACL injury, Yashtika returned to the Indian squad for another marquee event.

The Baroda wicketkeeper-batter's last competitive appearance was in an India Women's A ODI series against Australia in August last year, and since then, she has been on the sidelines for injury recovery before making her return to the national squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Yastika Bhatia will act as a primary wicketkeeper-batter to Richa Ghosh, who is expected to to share keeping duties while also contributing as a key middle-order batter for India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Another key takeaway from India's squad announcement is the spin bowlers for the T20 World Cup 2026. Though Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav were certain, the inclusion of Shree Charani over Sneh Rana reflects the selectors' preference for a more attacking spin option and better current form balance in the squad.

Charani played a crucial role in India's ODI World Cup triumph last year, while emerging as the second wicket-taker for the Women in Blue with 14 wickets in nine matches. Since her debut in T20Is last year, Charani has been in impressive form, picking 24 wickets in 17 matches.

Though experienced, Sneh Rana missed out as the selectors preferred a more attacking spin option in current form, with Shree Charani edging ahead due to her recent performances, wicket-taking ability, and better fit in India's T20 World Cup 2026 spin strategy.