Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's AZAL Resuming Flights To Tel Aviv

Azerbaijan's AZAL Resuming Flights To Tel Aviv


2026-05-02 05:08:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC is resuming flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, the statement of AZAL says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, flights on this route will start from May 3 and will be operated daily.

Tickets can now be purchased on the AZAL website or mobile application.

On February 28, AZAL suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to the recent events in the Middle East and restrictions imposed in airspace.

MENAFN02052026000187011040ID1111061455



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search