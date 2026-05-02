Azerbaijan's AZAL Resuming Flights To Tel Aviv

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC is resuming flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, the statement of AZAL says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, flights on this route will start from May 3 and will be operated daily.

Tickets can now be purchased on the AZAL website or mobile application.

On February 28, AZAL suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to the recent events in the Middle East and restrictions imposed in airspace.