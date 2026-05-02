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International Documentary Film Festival Noida 2026 Poster Launched At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The official poster of the 14th International Documentary Film Festival Noida 2026 was unveiled with great enthusiasm during 127th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, in the presence of eminent personalities from the world of cinema, media, and arts.
The distinguished guests included noted documentary filmmaker Ajay Chitnis, acclaimed filmmaker Vinky Singh, socialite Madhavi Advani, renowned singer Renuka Gaur, classical dancer Mahima Freya Krishna, and philanthropist Dr N. S. Khurana. The event was hosted under the leadership of Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Chitnis appreciated the consistent efforts of the organizers in promoting documentary filmmaking and providing a vibrant platform for emerging and established filmmakers. He emphasized the importance of documentaries in reflecting reality and creating awareness on critical social issues.
Vinky Singh highlighted the growing significance of documentary cinema in today's media landscape and lauded the festival for encouraging meaningful storytelling. He noted that such platforms are essential for nurturing creative talent and bringing impactful narratives to the forefront.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah spoke about the remarkable journey of the festival over the years. He announced that the 14th edition promises to be bigger and more inclusive, inviting participation from filmmakers across the globe. The last date for film submission has been set as 31st May 2026.
Dr. Marwah further added that the festival has evolved into one of the most prominent documentary film festivals in this part of the country, continuously expanding its reach and influence over the last 14 years. Films are invited in four categories based on duration: up to 5 minutes, up to 10 minutes, up to 30 minutes, and up to 60 minutes, offering opportunities to a wide spectrum of storytellers.
The poster launch ceremony marked the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for the International Documentary Film Festival Noida, reaffirming its commitment to promoting the art of documentary filmmaking and celebrating creative excellence.
The distinguished guests included noted documentary filmmaker Ajay Chitnis, acclaimed filmmaker Vinky Singh, socialite Madhavi Advani, renowned singer Renuka Gaur, classical dancer Mahima Freya Krishna, and philanthropist Dr N. S. Khurana. The event was hosted under the leadership of Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Chitnis appreciated the consistent efforts of the organizers in promoting documentary filmmaking and providing a vibrant platform for emerging and established filmmakers. He emphasized the importance of documentaries in reflecting reality and creating awareness on critical social issues.
Vinky Singh highlighted the growing significance of documentary cinema in today's media landscape and lauded the festival for encouraging meaningful storytelling. He noted that such platforms are essential for nurturing creative talent and bringing impactful narratives to the forefront.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah spoke about the remarkable journey of the festival over the years. He announced that the 14th edition promises to be bigger and more inclusive, inviting participation from filmmakers across the globe. The last date for film submission has been set as 31st May 2026.
Dr. Marwah further added that the festival has evolved into one of the most prominent documentary film festivals in this part of the country, continuously expanding its reach and influence over the last 14 years. Films are invited in four categories based on duration: up to 5 minutes, up to 10 minutes, up to 30 minutes, and up to 60 minutes, offering opportunities to a wide spectrum of storytellers.
The poster launch ceremony marked the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for the International Documentary Film Festival Noida, reaffirming its commitment to promoting the art of documentary filmmaking and celebrating creative excellence.
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