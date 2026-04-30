IDBI Bank Clocks 5 Pc Drop In Q4 Profit, NII Jumps

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) IDBI Bank on Thursday reported a 5 per cent decline on its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY26) to Rs 1,943 crore.

The bank clocked a net profit of Rs 2,051 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

It reported 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net interest income to Rs 7,798 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 6,978 crore in year-ago period.

However, operating performance remained under some pressure, with pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) falling 4.73 per cent to Rs 3,043.38 crore compared to Rs 3,194.81 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, the bank delivered a positive trend on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 4.02 per cent to Rs 6,028.12 crore in the March quarter from Rs 6,280.94 crore in the December quarter.

Net NPAs also dropped 10.67 per cent to Rs 379.90 crore from Rs 425.28 crore, as per its stock exchange filing.

In percentage terms, gross NPA ratio improved by 25 basis points to 2.32 per cent, while net NPA ratio eased to 0.15 per cent from 0.18 per cent in the previous quarter.

Business growth remained healthy during the quarter. Total deposits rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,47,163 crore as of March 31, compared to Rs 3,10,212 crore a year ago.

CASA deposits grew 7 per cent to Rs 1,54,816 crore, although the CASA ratio moderated to 44.59 per cent from 46.55 per cent last year.

The bank's lending book also expanded steadily, with net advances increasing 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,53,626 crore from Rs 2,18,399 crore.

The loan mix continued to remain retail-focused, with the corporate-to-retail ratio standing at 30:70.

Capital adequacy remained robust, providing a strong buffer for future growth. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved to 26.65 per cent as of March-end 2026 from 25.05 per cent a year ago, while Tier 1 capital rose to 25.56 per cent from 23.51 per cent.