Genembryomics And Genomic Prediction Launch XGEN PGT-XTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embryo Genome Sequencing for USD$499

The company that created the first genome sequencing test for IVF embryo screening has partnered with the world's leading polygenic embryo testing company to launch the most significant advance in IVF genetics in a generation. Together, they are making clinical-grade embryo-genome sequencing available at a price that changes everything.

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenEmbryomics Limited (Sydney, Australia) and Genomic Prediction, Inc. (New Jersey, USA) today announced the launch of XGEN PGT-XTM at the 23rd International Conference on Preimplantation Genetics (PGDIS 2026) in Shanghai, China - the world's first clinical-grade embryo-genome sequencing test available at less than US$500 per embryo.

The two preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) companies - GenEmbryomics, the first to develop, and global leader in, whole-genome PGT, and Genomic Prediction, the first to develop, and global leader in, polygenic embryo testing (PGT-P) - are taking a clear position: the era of thousands of dollars per embryo-genome tested is over. Clinical-grade IVF embryo-genome sequencing is now affordable, routine, and available today.

“GenEmbryomics founded the field of IVF genomics by developing the first whole-genome PGT, PGT-WGS. We have spent years solving the next problem: why should the most complete picture of your embryo's genome cost more than the IVF cycle itself? With XGEN PGT-XTM, it no longer does,” said Dr. Nicholas Murphy, CEO at GenEmbryomics.

Laurent C.A. Melchior Tellier, CEO at Genomic Prediction, said:“Sequencing the embryo genome at a price that places it as a routine for embryo polygenic risk scoring and comprehensive pathogenic condition screening, is exactly where Genomic Prediction is going to continue to lead.”

What This Actually Means

Standard embryo screening (PGT-A) typically checks the embryo chromosome number. XGEN PGT-XTM tells you that and over 3,000 disease-associated genes that chromosomal screening was never designed to find: inherited conditions, de novo mutations, and pathogenic variants that could determine the health trajectory of the child that embryo becomes.

Whole-genome embryo screening has until now been reserved for complex genetic cases and specialist PGT-M cases with appropriate genetic counselling, at prices that put it firmly out of routine reach. XGEN PGT-XTM is something that has never existed before: a complete genomic view of every embryo, for every family, as a routine part of every IVF cycle - without changing a single step of the existing laboratory workflow.

A Truly Personalized IVF Journey

XGEN PGT-XTM is the first time the infrastructure exists to deliver genuinely personalized IVF at scale. Clinics can now offer families real understanding of what each embryo's genome contains, and what it may reveal about the future health of the child born from that transfer.

XGEN PGT-XTM tells IVF patients more: more than 3,200 disease-associated genes - inherited conditions, de novo mutations, and data made ready for PGT-P - that could determine the health trajectory of the child that embryo becomes.

XGEN PGT-XTM is available through accredited clinical delivery partner Genomic Prediction. Clinics wishing to offer XGEN PGT-XTM may enquire about the XGEN PGT-XTM Early Access Partner Programme at ... or at the GenEmbryomics booth, PGDIS 2026.

Important Information

XGEN PGT-XTM is an adjunctive embryo analysis service and a laboratory-developed test (LDT); it is not currently cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA or CE marked as an in vitro diagnostic device. Results are subject to the inherent biological limitations of embryo biopsy, including mosaicism and biopsy representativeness, and should be interpreted by qualified clinicians in conjunction with appropriate genetic counselling. XGEN PGT-XTM is not a substitute for mutation-directed PGT-M in complex single-gene disorder cases. Polygenic risk score modules are under development and not currently available as clinical tools. Availability varies by jurisdiction. Quoted partner statements are subject to approval by respective authorised spokespersons prior to distribution.

About GenEmbryomics Limited

GenEmbryomics created the world's first embryo-genome sequencing pipeline for clinical IVF use and coined the term PGT-WGS. Based in Australia and advised by Silverbear Capital, GenEmbryomics develops and licenses XGEN PGT-XTM through qualified IVF genetics laboratory partners worldwide. Visit for inquiries.

About Genomic Prediction, Inc.

Genomic Prediction, Inc. is the frontrunner in advanced embryo screening. Its proprietary LifeView® platform is state-of-the-art technology that assesses embryos for genetic traits. Learn more at LifeView.

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Conference: PGDIS 2026, Shanghai, April 2026

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