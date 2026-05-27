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Uzbekistan Plans New Airport For 20 Mln Passengers, Expansion Of Aviation Infrastructure

Uzbekistan Plans New Airport For 20 Mln Passengers, Expansion Of Aviation Infrastructure


2026-05-27 03:03:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Uzbekistan plans to build a new international airport in New Tashkent with annual capacity of 20 million passengers as part of a broader expansion of the country's civil aviation infrastructure, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The projects were presented to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a presentation on transport infrastructure development.

According to the plans, the new airport will include a 208,400-square-meter passenger terminal, 169 aircraft parking stands, and two runways each measuring 4 kilometers in length.

The presentation also covered modernization of the country's aviation sector, including reconstruction of seven regional international airports and construction of new airports in Muynak, Kokand, Zaamin, Shakhrisabz, Sariasiy, and Sokh, bringing the total number of airports in Uzbekistan to 18.

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Trend News Agency

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