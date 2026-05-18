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Iran Reports Houthi Forces Down US MQ-9 Drone Over Marib Region
(MENAFN) According to reports, Yemen’s Houthi group shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Marib province on Sunday, with the incident later reported by Iranian media on Monday.
The reports stated that media footage circulating online appeared to show the crash site along with wreckage believed to be from the downed aircraft. Images and videos shared by outlets and social media accounts reportedly depicted scattered debris in a desert area following the incident.
According to reports, no official statement or confirmation has been issued by US authorities regarding the alleged downing of the drone, leaving the circumstances of the incident unverified at this stage.
The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted aircraft widely used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. It is also capable of carrying precision-guided strikes, according to reports, and has been deployed in various conflict zones, including Yemen, over recent years.
The reports stated that media footage circulating online appeared to show the crash site along with wreckage believed to be from the downed aircraft. Images and videos shared by outlets and social media accounts reportedly depicted scattered debris in a desert area following the incident.
According to reports, no official statement or confirmation has been issued by US authorities regarding the alleged downing of the drone, leaving the circumstances of the incident unverified at this stage.
The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted aircraft widely used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. It is also capable of carrying precision-guided strikes, according to reports, and has been deployed in various conflict zones, including Yemen, over recent years.
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