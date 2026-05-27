Russian Forces Shell Kharkiv And 10 Other Settlements In Region, Injuring Two People
The Russians attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv with drones.
As a result of the strike on the village of Sinne in the Bohodukhiv community, two men aged 38 and 53 were injured.
The enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with three Geran-2 UAVs, 13 Molniya UAVs, 4 FPV drones, and 21 UAVs of an unidentified type.
Damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure: power lines, passenger and cargo vehicles, a hangar, a warehouse, and 12 private homes; livestock were killed.Read also: Russian attacks in Kherson region leave one killed and 17 injured over past day
The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 202 people over the past 24 hours. A total of 36,301 people have been registered at the point since it began operations.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to Syniehubov, one of the thermal power plants in the Kharkiv region was attacked by 27 missile and 60 Shahed-type drones over the winter.
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