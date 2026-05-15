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Fact Check: Is Central Govt Planning To Impose Surcharge On Foreign Travel? Here's What PM Modi Says

Fact Check: Is Central Govt Planning To Impose Surcharge On Foreign Travel? Here's What PM Modi Says


2026-05-15 01:30:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday rejected online reports claiming that the government is planning to impose a tax, cess, or surcharge on foreign travel, calling them“false.”

In a post on X, he wrote, "This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this." He added, "There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people."

His remarks came after a CNBC TV-18 report, citing sources, said that a proposal to levy a cess/tax/surcharge on foreign travel is being discussed at the highest levels.

Here's what the report claimed:

The report stated the surcharge would flow directly to the centre and not to a divisible pool.

According to the report, the proposed surcharge is aimed at cushioning war-related fiscal impact.

The cess/tax/surcharge is likely to be temporary for a year.

The surcharge on foreign travel is aimed at mitigating higher crude and import costs.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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Live Mint

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