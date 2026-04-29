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Report Claims US Plans Faster Deportation Process for Migrant Children in Custody
(MENAFN) The US administration is reportedly preparing measures to accelerate the deportation process for migrant children currently held in custody, according to reports citing officials and legal representatives.
Sources familiar with the matter indicated that immigration court hearings—where judges determine whether minors can remain in the country or face removal—are being rescheduled to much earlier dates. In some cases, hearings that would normally take place months later are reportedly being moved forward by weeks, limiting the time available for legal preparation and representation.
The report also states that children as young as four years old are being required to attend multiple court appearances and submit frequent updates on their cases within short deadlines, sometimes without access to legal counsel.
Advocates and attorneys involved in such cases expressed concern over the impact of these procedures on minors navigating the immigration system. One legal representative described reports of significant emotional strain on children, noting that some experience severe anxiety ahead of court appearances.
The changes are described as part of broader enforcement efforts targeting unaccompanied minors or children who have returned to government custody after the detention of their guardians by immigration authorities.
Legal advocates warned that the shortened timelines could increase the risk of deporting vulnerable children to unsafe conditions. In one cited example, hearings for approximately 300 children in shelters in Texas were reportedly advanced with minimal notice.
Sources familiar with the matter indicated that immigration court hearings—where judges determine whether minors can remain in the country or face removal—are being rescheduled to much earlier dates. In some cases, hearings that would normally take place months later are reportedly being moved forward by weeks, limiting the time available for legal preparation and representation.
The report also states that children as young as four years old are being required to attend multiple court appearances and submit frequent updates on their cases within short deadlines, sometimes without access to legal counsel.
Advocates and attorneys involved in such cases expressed concern over the impact of these procedures on minors navigating the immigration system. One legal representative described reports of significant emotional strain on children, noting that some experience severe anxiety ahead of court appearances.
The changes are described as part of broader enforcement efforts targeting unaccompanied minors or children who have returned to government custody after the detention of their guardians by immigration authorities.
Legal advocates warned that the shortened timelines could increase the risk of deporting vulnerable children to unsafe conditions. In one cited example, hearings for approximately 300 children in shelters in Texas were reportedly advanced with minimal notice.
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